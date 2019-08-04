COOPER — Highway 24 is now construction-free.
In a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning, the Texas Department of Transportation and area officials celebrated that fact, a project 64 years in the making.
“It’s taken multiple leaders passing the baton to get to this road,” said Holland Harper of Harrison, Walker and Harper, who serves as Sulphur River Regional Mobile Authority treasurer.
In 1955, civic leaders and the department began the work to expand Highway 24 to a four-lane highway, preceding even President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s interstate highway system, according to TxDOT Engineer Noel Paramanantham.
“This is a shining example of what local collaboration with TxDOT can provide,” he said.
The stretch of highway runs from Interstate 30 to Paris, but it had to be done in increments, Paramanantham said. The first section came in 1955, but then it had to wait until the ’80s for another section. Two more sections were finished in the ’90s, and two more in the 2000s. The final leg, finished this year, cost about $42 million, he said, and it took longer than the rest to complete, thanks to bridges, drainage issues and the weather.
Delbert Horton, the former chairman of the mobile authority, said the sixth and final leg of the highway expansion started in 2008-09, at the height of the recession. He said if the area communities hadn’t shown so much local support, it might never have been built.
“It is truly a team effort,” he said.
He said he and other officials tracked down the then-head of the state transportation department, Amadeo Saenz, in Austin that year, and he and another official just “were wearing him out.”
“He said, ‘you come up with the right-of-way costs, and we’ll come up with the money,’” Horton said.
The right-of-way came to around $5 million or $6 million, he said, and the City of Paris chipped in $1.4 million, Paris Economic Development Corp. gave $1.4 million, Cooper pledged $143,000, and Delta County came up with some more money, Horton said. True to Saenz’s word, the transportation department worked to make the expansion happen.
“TxDOT did everything they could to make it succeed,” Horton said.
After the ceremony, everyone gathered near the highway, unrolled the red ribbon, and Horton cut the ribbon with the ceremonial scissors.
