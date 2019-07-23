Monday morning, a dog injured an employee of Farmers Electric Cooperative in Delta County.
According to Delta County Sheriff Ricky Smith, the employee, a woman who has not been identified, was on the property to check the electric meter when several of the property owner’s dogs attacked.
“She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital,” Smith said. “She said up to 15 dogs attacked her.”
The woman went to the hospital in Commerce, according to officials with the co-op.
“Our employees risk their lives every day to serve our members. Today that danger became all too real. We’re asking everyone to keep our injured employee in their thoughts and prayers,” said Mark Stubbs, general manager of Farmers Electric Cooperative.
As of press time, there were no updates on the woman’s condition.
Smith said the Delta County Sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.
“As a follow up, we were unable to confirm rabies vaccinations for all of the dogs,” he said. “The dogs have been quarantined at the property for 10 days.”
Because the dogs are on private property, and the incident occurred on the property, not much can be done.
“(The owner had) gave notice to the power company that he had dangerous dogs,” Smith said.
He said state statutes about dangerous animals only apply when the animals are allowed to roam free.
“We have had complaints dogs have been out, and we have told him if they get out at all, there will be criminal charges,” Smith said.
If that happens, Smith said, deputies would get a court order to pick up the dogs and have a judge determine the animals’ fates.
On the other hand, Smith said, that is for criminal charges only. Civil action is up to the injured party, he said.
