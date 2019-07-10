COOPER — Despite Gerardo Fuerte’s efforts, City Council ultimately denied his appeal for bringing his mobile home to town.
“It’s not the most fun part of the job, but we do have ordinances in place,” Mayor Darren Braddy said.
Through a translator, Fuerte told the council that though his mobile home was a single-wide and older than the city statute required, he had spoken with a contractor to thoroughly make over the home, including adding a front porch, upgrading to the smart siding required by the city’s recently-updated regulation, and to gut and revamp the interior.
Fuerte told council he purchased the lot and the mobile home before it made changes to the mobile home ordinance more than two months ago, and he has struggled to get the necessary signatures for the allowed exception. One of the signatories was deceased, and three more of the 12 needed would not return his calls.
The city’s newly-revised statute allows for mobile home owners to appeal to City Council if they cannot get enough signatures from neighbors to place the mobile home on the lot.
Councilwoman Amanda L’Esperance asked since the previous owner of the lot had a mobile home there, wouldn’t it just be replacing what was already there? Braddy said bringing in another mobile home for a new owner of the lot voided the previous agreement.
Councilman David Phillips said, previously, the ordinance allowed for single-wide homes.
“If they started all this before we changed it, we should grandfather it in,” he said.
Councilman Willie “Bear” Wilkins said that’s what he thought as well.
“To grandfather it in would open a new can of worms,” Braddy told the council.
L’Esperance was sympathetic, but said she just didn’t see how the council could get around the single-wide language and the year model language in the ordinance.
“It’s a tough one,” Wilkins agreed.
Councilwoman Donna Thomason made the motion to deny the appeal, L’Esperance and Donna Thomason voted for denying the appeal, and Wilkins and Phillips against. With Councilman Allen Foster absent, Braddy cast the tiebreaking vote to deny the appeal.
During the meeting, the board approved a resolution supporting the city’s application to the Texas Department of Transportation for a safe route to school infrastructure grant and to make West McKinney from 3rd Street Southwest to 4th Street Southwest a westbound one-way street.
Braddy also updated the board on maintenance projects, noting most of them for the maintenance crew had a two-month waiting list.
“Kaufman Street is not complete,” he said. “... We’re struggling to try to get people in there.”
He said maintenance crews keep getting pulled off of one project to work on another emergency project, and nearby companies pay $2 more per hour.
“It’s hot, hard, nasty work,” Braddy said. “There’s no end to the amount of work we have to do.”
But, he said, when the crews do go in to fix something, they’re not just jury-rigging things.
“When we go in, we’re fixing things with the best we are able to do,” he said, to make maintenance down the road easier.
He added that come budget time, the council would have to discuss raising the pay rate.
