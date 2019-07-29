LADONIA — Land acquisition continues for the planned 12,000-acre Lake Ralph Hall just north of this southeastern Fannin County community as a Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan water district awaits final environmental approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Earlier this month, the Texas Water Board approved $45.5 million for Upper Trinity Municipal Water District in Lewisville to continue land acquisition for the lake, which will dam the North Sulphur River to serve Fannin, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Grayson, Wise and parts of Dallas counties. This is the district’s second award since 2015 when the state approved $44.7 million for permitting, preliminary lake design and the first round of land acquisition. Funding comes from a $2 billion fund established by a 2013 Texas constitutional amendment to carry out the state’s long-range water plan.
The lake, named after Northeast Texas’ long-serving U.S.congressman who died in March, received a final Texas Commission on Environmental Quality permit in 2017. A U.S. Clean Water Act 404 permit is in approval stages with the environmental impact study published by the Corps of Engineers-Fort Worth Office in October 2018 with comments closing in November, according to the Federal Register. Permit approval is expected this year with construction to begin in 2020 aiming for completion in 2025, according to Upper Trinity projections.
Lake Ralph Hall has been on the drawing board since 2002 when the late Ladonia Mayor Leon Hurse spearheaded a meeting with Upper Trinity water planners. Congressman Hall later met with officials, and gave support to the project, according to Paris News records.
In 2005, Upper Trinity conducted a media tour attended by a Paris News staffer after initial engineering and environmental study revealed no fatal flaws in the project, meaning engineers found no geotechnical problems at the dam site and no environmental or cultural resource concerns that could prohibit the lake from being built.
At the time, property owner Gary Erwin talked about the benefit damming the North Sulphur River would have on erosion of a channel built along the river bed in the 1920s for about a 40-mile stretch predominantly through cotton country in Fannin, Delta and Lamar counties. The intention was to improve drainage, however, Erwin said because of erosion, the channel, originally 20-foot wide and 10-foot deep is at least 200-foot wide and 60-foot deep near a bridge on Highway 34 south of Honey Grove.
But more than slowing erosion, the proposed lake is expected to supply roughly 30 to 40 million gallons of water a day to Upper Trinity users in addition to providing recreational activities and development similar to that experienced by Rockwall on Dallas-owned Lake Ray Hubbard.
If approved, Lake Ralph Hall will be the second Fannin County lake to be built, and the second new reservoir in Texas in the past 30 years. Construction is in progress on Bois d’Arc Lake by Wylie-based North Texas Municipal Water District. The lake is expected to be completed in 2022 and will serve about 80 communities in North Texas, mainly in the Dallas metroplex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.