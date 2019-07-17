HONEY GROVE — Students who bring cellphones to school will have to turn them off during instructional and meal periods if a new school policy under trustees’ consideration is approved.
“As hard as we try, as hard as teachers try to monitor what they’re doing, those kids can text with that cellphone in their backpack, and they text, they post, they do all kinds of things they shouldn’t be doing, no matter how hard we try to take care of that,” high school principal Tammy Mariani said. “And I end up with a mad parent, and they’re saying ‘well, this was posted at 10:22 this morning when they were in class, how is that happening?’”
Superintendent Todd Morrison voiced approval of the new policy, along with middle school principal Lee Frost. The policy would restrict the use of cellphones to education use purposes only under staff supervision.
In discussing the district’s budget, to be set Aug. 1, Morrison said the school district is expected to receive an additional $152,500 in funding as a result of accepting 25 students from the now defunct Roxton ISD. With voter approval, Roxton and Chisum ISDs consolidated at the end of the 2018-19 school year, and while many Roxton students will attend Chisum schools, the district also bordered Honey Grove ISD.
The small influx will boost Honey Grove enrollment numbers, Morrison said, which has fluctuated between 620 to 655 students. Currently, enrollment totals 638 students.
Morrison said transfers to the high school and fourth grade at the elementary will be slowed to allow for transfer adjustments from Roxton. Roxton students will be transferred according to the Chisum and Roxton consolidation plan.
“We are working the transfers pretty slow right now,” Morrison said. “Now, the issue with that is we got a couple of neighboring school districts that are fighting kind of the same battle, just at different levels. So they are kicking their transfers, which we haven’t done — I’m talking about transfers that had gone to school with them. And you gotta weigh all your kids.”
Morrison also provided updates on campus maintenance, such as road repairs, a new water meter and painting the bleachers before the school year begins.
He mentioned new fencing for the baseball and softball fields, saying teams had installed new poles with concrete, and were waiting for orange sheet metal to arrive so they could finish the 6-foot-tall gauge fence. Morrison said the bid for the fence ended up being $6,000 lower than originally anticipated, due to a change made to the amount of customized fence metal, and as a result the project was under budget.
Trustees entered executive session Tuesday to discuss personnel and security equipment upgrades, Morrison said. After returning to open session, district budget discussion included a potential new bus purchase.
