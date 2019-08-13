HONEY GROVE — Honey Grove ISD is the second school district in Texas to install Enseo’s MadeSafe panic button system, designed for instant communication in emergency situations.
MadeSafe’s unique personal locator devices work with beacons deployed throughout schools to create a high-resolution “detection grid,” according to MWW PR executive Mia Dougherty. The system is connected to MadeSafe Base Stations, which allow a full view of the system and can locate activated devices.
“Ultimately, the technology helps increase visibility and reduce response times,” Dougherty wrote in an email.
Superintendent Todd Morrison said the system is the first of its kind in the district.
“We have lockdown procedures and all that, nothing new there. What’s new here is that it’s instant communication,” he said.
MadeSafe uses in-room technology to create a 3-D map of the entire school campus. Wearable buttons send a precise location whenever activated. Teachers can’t be tracked until the panic button is pressed, according to the MadeSafe website.
“Alerts are only received by designated personnel, ensuring privacy and minimum interruption in the classroom while providing peace of mind,” the website states.
Morrison said in past emergency situations, the school district previously went down the chain of communication. The school would have to announce it to the office, the office would go on the intercom and the intercom would communicate to the students and staff. With MadeSafe, he said, the staff can save valuable time.
“Now, it’s instantaneous,” he said. “Everyone who has one is alerted immediately. I think this is definitely going to speed up our security system.”
Honey Grove ISD is the second Texas district to have the MadeSafe system installed. Lovejoy ISD in Richardson also is using Enseo for the 2019-20 school year.
Morrison said the alert system can be used for medical emergencies as well as lockdowns, such as when staff need to communicate confidentially about a student’s medical status or treatment.
“Without a doubt, we are happy with it,” he said. “There’s no pause, no wondering ‘hey, should we be in lockdown, or at that point?’ It’s instant, and we go from there.”
Morrison said the system has been installed and will be ready for use on the first day of school.
