HONEY GROVE — Roughly 100 people braved the blazing summer heat Saturday to be part of the Honey Grove Warrior Fun Run, a fundraiser for the Honey Grove ISD Parent-Teacher Organization.
“I’m pretty sure it got to be around 100 degrees, so I’m very thankful for the people who came out and still helped make it a great event, even though I think it was just too hot for a lot of people,” PTO president Paige Banker said.
Some attendees didn’t mind the heat, including Nerissa Darter and daughter Kendall Darter, who was a first-time participant at the annual event.
“We’ve been in Florida all summer, so the heat didn’t really faze us,” Nerissa Darter said with a laugh. “I’ve really enjoyed just being able to walk and spend the quality time with my family.”
For Kendall Darter and many other children who took part, the best part of the event was being covered head-to-toe in colorful powder. Some kids made a game of ducking and dodging color stations, where volunteers would douse participants in the powder.
Others reveled in it, slowing down to make sure they got coated as heavily as possible.
“I liked all the colors,” Kendall Darter said as her face, arms and torso were covered in hues of blue, green and red.
Attendee Minerva Childers said the heat didn’t diminish the good time she had, adding she would definitely come back in years to come.
“I loved seeing all the smiling faces, the kids having fun,” she said.
Banker said she was unsure how much was raised at the event, but estimated that several thousand dollars was collected in total between T-shirt sales and sponsorships.
The PTO has not yet decided what the money will go toward, but in years past, it has been used for a variety of improvements, from playground equipment to new water fountains, a Gaga ball pit, school supplies and more.
“Anything that can go towards the kids, we want to do what we can to help,” she said.
