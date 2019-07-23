IDABEL, Okla. — A heavier-than-expected caseload continues to delay a district attorney opinion on the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s 255-page report on the April 26 officer-involved shooting in Hugo that injured a robbery suspect and three children.
“It would be easier if I could just sit down, uninterrupted, and just work through it, but I’ve had a bunch of other things come up,” Choctaw County District Attorney Mark Matloff said. “But I’m halfway through it, and I should be finished in about two weeks.”
What prompted the shooting is unclear, OSBI public information officer Brook Arbeitman previously said. She said investigators weren’t sure if Smith fired at police. It wasn’t immediately clear if he was armed. OSBI’s report has not yet been made publicly available.
Arbeitman previously said investigators believed the detectives were attempting to confront William Devaughn Smith, 21, of Mississippi, while he was parked at a food center at 400 West Bissell. She said Smith is suspected in an April 11 armed robbery at a Pizza Hut in Hugo.
The Hugo Police Department officers involved, Detective Billy Jenkins and Chad Allen, returned to duty June 3 after being on paid administrative leave following the shooting, according to the department’s public information officer, Lt. Steve Babcock. The Hugo Police Department on May 6 named the two detectives as the OSBI was conducting its investigation into the shooting.
The three injured children and a fourth child were all in the truck with Smith, Arbeitman said. The bureau initially said two children were shot but later learned a third child also was struck. The injured children, ages 5, 4 and 1, were taken to a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, officials said.
Smith was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released. Paris police took him into custody for booking on an aggravated robbery warrant, Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley said.
Smith remains a prisoner of the Choctaw County Jail, where he is detained on a charge of aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to online jail records.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
