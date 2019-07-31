HUGO, Okla. — Two people remain in Choctaw County Jail without a set bond after being arrested this week on charges of drug trafficking and possession, following investigation from local law enforcement officers.
Hugo police said while multiple people were at 506 E. Highland St. home, only two were arrested and charged Monday evening. Larry Chumely, 35, was arrested on charges of trafficking meth and possession of a controlled substance within 100 feet of a school. Candice Logan, 30, was arrested on charges of trafficking meth; destruction of evidence; attempt to escape custody; possession of controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school and possession of marijuana.
Police said they also found items at the house intended for drug distribution. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said another man, Jeff Russell, was transported from the house to Choctaw Memorial Hospital with chest pains. Park said the department will be issuing a warrant for his arrest.
The raid was coordinated between Hugo Police, Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Choctaw Nation Police.
