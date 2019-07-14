HUGO, Okla. — Choctaw County Undersheriff Jody King was transported to Plano for injuries following a car wreck at 1 p.m. Friday.
Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said King was in a collision at the Highway 70 West and Highway 271 intersection in Oklahoma, when a woman pulled out in front of him at the intersection. Park said the woman died at the scene. King was flown to Plano Medical Center with reported head and neck injuries.
Park said Saturday King had a fractured C2 in his neck, and doctors were running MRIs and CAT scans Saturday afternoon. Investigation by Oklahoma Highway Patrol is ongoing.
“I ask for your prayers for the lady’s family and undersheriff King,” Park wrote on his Facebook page Friday. “Thank you to all who assisted today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.