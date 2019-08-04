Water for jobs and jobs for water.
That’s the slogan real estate developer Mack Ross of Paris has for Southeastern Oklahoma, a plan calling for the sale of water to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to spark development of industrial and recreational facilities in the state’s three poorest counties — Choctaw, Pushmataha and McCurtain.
“Oklahoma needs jobs, so sell Texas the water,” Ross said about his slogan during an exclusive interview last week. “Texas needs the water and will give you the jobs.”
Although attempts to buy Oklahoma water have failed in the past, Ross said he believes now is the time to present another bill to the Oklahoma Legislature when it reconvenes in January. To get the ball rolling, Ross is encouraging county commissioners to set up public meetings in the three counties toward the end of August or early September.
Oklahoma District 19 Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, said Friday he would be happy to attend public meetings in the counties he represents — Choctaw and Pushmataha.
“There are a lot of questions that need answers,” Humphrey said, “such as how do you capture the water; if there is an excess of water, how do you measure it; whose is going to pay for the infrastructure; and, most importantly, what assurances do we have in drought years that my constituents have plenty of water?”
“Those kind of questions will be addressed in public meetings,” Ross said.
State Rep. Johnny Tadlock, R-Idabel, who represents McCurtain County, was unable to be reached for comment.
Pushmataha Commissioner Chairman Brad Burgett said he would be in favor of the sale of water as long as his county is guaranteed water for future needs and will receive money to spend on roads.
“We have a real need for roads here,” Burgett said. “We have no oil and gas here; only rocks and timber. We don’t get to collect taxes on rocks and timber, and those rock and timber trucks tear up the roads.”
Working with the largest water handlers in the metroplex — North Dallas Municipal Water District, Upper Trinity Water District, the City of Dallas, the City of Irving and Tarrant Regional Water District, along with Oklahoma county commissioners, Ross said he is proposing the sale of water from both the Kiamichi River in Choctaw County, the Little and Mountain Fork rivers in McCurtain County and the Red River under the Oklahoma/Texas compact. The three counties together stand to gain roughly $21.6 million a year for 100 years to be spent on infrastructure, Ross said, explaining his figures are based on an offer made by Tarrant Regional several years ago.
With the possible sale of water, Ross said he has gotten the attention of a group of well-known Dallas investors he has been courting for the past 40 years to develop a 400-acre mountain lake and 2,000-acre recreational park along the Kiamichi River in Choctaw County with high-priced cabins, miles and miles of trails and multiple water-related activities.
“They can have the same thing as Hochatown and expand Southeastern Oklahoma as a mountain playground,” Ross said, speaking of a rapidly growing recreational area near Broken Bow Lake in McCurtain County. “We plan on luxurious cabins around a 400-acre lake, a large ATV park with miles of trails, a whitewater ride, a mile-and-a half zip line and a water park with and all kinds of things.”
Humphrey said he’s been working with Ross on the idea, and presented an interim study request to the Oklahoma Legislature, but his request was turned down last week.
“There were too many requests presented this year, and mine just didn’t make it,” Humphrey said. “Ross is going to have to bring investors to the table to get people to take him seriously; but I give him credit, he is hustling.”
