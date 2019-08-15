HUGO, Okla. — Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police and Hugo Police coordinated multiple drug and illicit substance arrests at the beginning of the week, following Sheriff Terry Park’s plea to the public to report drug dealers the month before.
“To the people of Choctaw County: I know you are sick of the dopen drug dealers. I ask you to please call in on them daily. Keep calling in on them ’til they are busted or have moved out of our county,” Park posted on Facebook July 30.
On Tuesday, Park said authorities arrested “numerous people on multiple charges” at 802 W. Dalton St. in Hugo. Park said the department had served a search warrant on that same house on New Year’s Day 2019.
On Sunday, a state game warden assisted authorities in a “sting operation” at Hughes Laundromat at 16th and and Kirk streets in Hugo. According to Park, six people were arrested on drug charges and “various other offenses.” Later that day, Park said the laundromat owner and a female were booked in, but the others were interviewed and released on misdemeanors.
And on Monday, deputies said they arrested a Grant man at a shop west of the Grant Travel Plaza while acting on two search warrants. Devin Andrew Doyle, 33, was arrested for aggravated domestic violence; firearms violations; use of surveillance equipment in the commission of a felony and possession of a whiskey still. He remains in Choctaw County Jail without bond, according to online records.
“Choctaw County Oklahoma people, we are going to bust everyone we can if your going to be that blunt with your illegal business/habit,” Parks wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “We take pride in our community and job. You know by now we know how your driving/ “hauling” your dope in. Try us…”
Park said law enforcement in the county was a “team” in his post.
“Whether you wear a police uniform or sheriff’s uniform or tribal uniform or trooper uniform or game warden uniform or probation uniform, comm center. It takes us all working together as one to accomplish a common goal,” he wrote. “It’s a ‘we’ effort in this county.”
