An explosion Friday afternoon rocked the quiet neighborhood of county road of 22900, sending one of the residents, the only one home at the time, in a flight to Medical City Plano’s burn unit.
In a comment on a Facebook post, family member Alex Ramirez Landaverde said his cousin, Ramiro Ramirez, was “stable and awaits surgery on Monday,” adding he thanks everyone for their prayers.
The explosion took place in the 6200 block of CR 22900, and after a preliminary investigation, officials believe the cause was a gas leak in the house. Officials have notified the state fire marshal’s office for further investigation, according to Lamar County Chief Deputy Tommy Moore.
Ramirez lived at the home with his brother, sisters and parents, according to his friend, Osvaldo Perez, who came to the scene after a call from Ramirez’s sister. Perez said Ramirez’s parents are in Mexico on vacation.
“His sister called me and said something happened to the house, and I came here,” Perez said Friday, watching the medical personnel load his friend into the AirEvac helicopter.
Neighbor David Peavey, who said he rents his home from the Ramirez family, said he “heard a loud popping noise,” when the explosion happened, but said he thought it was something in his house.
Moore said the family can’t get into their home until the investigation is finished. The electricity was turned off as a safety precaution.
