A mother and daughter gave conflicting accounts of what went on in the bedroom of a Cunningham home during the first day of testimony Monday in the child sexual abuse trial of 40-year-old Lonnie O’Neal of Sumner.
Indicted in March 2018, O’Neal faces a first degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and two second degree felony charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact as a repeat offender.
An earlier trial in May ended in mistrial when it was revealed one of the jurors knew O’Neal, after initially answering he did not during pre-selection questioning. O’Neal has remained in Lamar County Jail since he was arrested in January 2018 when he turned himself in to law enforcement.
A nine-man, three-woman Lamar County jury in Sixth District Court first heard Monday morning from the alleged victim’s mother who testified most nights she, the defendant and her then 9-year old daughter would go to bed early with the daughter lying across her stepfather’s stomach while playing games on his phone with the mother awake beside them. This went on for several years until the daughter became sensitive and the practice ended, the mother said.
The alleged victim, however, testified her mother would fall asleep using a positive airway pressure machine for sleep apnea, and the stepfather would touch her inappropriately and attempt to get her to touch him. As she grew older, the touching became more intense and increased in frequency, she testified.
Although the alleged victim said she did not want law enforcement to become involved, she said she needed someone to talk with, and in January 2018 went to a counselor at Paris Junior College where she was taking a dual credit course as a homeschool student. The counselor testified she was under obligation by law to notify law enforcement, so she asked the alleged victim’s mother and brother to come to her office. From there, the three went to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office to file a complaint and then to Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview.
Both the mother and daughter, along with an older brother testified about a couple of “family meetings” to address concerns the mother and daughter may have had, but the family did not involve law enforcement.
“I didn’t want to go to law enforcement because I was afraid of what it would do to our family dynamic,” the daughter said during more than an hour on the witness stand. The alleged victim said she now lives with an aunt and has not been in contact with her mother, who testified she remains in contact with her husband.
In presenting her case, Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Kelsey Doty presented nine witnesses including the mother, brother, and alleged victim along with several relatives, a Lamar County Sheriff Office detective, Paris Junior College librarian, Children Advocacy Center forensic interviewer and a sexual assault nurse. The state is expected to close its case this morning. The defense may or may not call witnesses before the case goes to the jury.
Testimony ended Monday before defense attorney Michael Mosher of Paris cross-examined the state’s key witness. Cross examination of the accused victim was set to begin at 9 a.m. today in the second floor district courtroom at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St. with District Judge Wes Tidwell presiding.
