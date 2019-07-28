Funds for two new appraisers are included in a $1.419 million 2019-20 budget approved Friday by Lamar County Appraisal District directors, although it is uncertain where the two will be officed.
“I just may have to set up desks in the lobby,” Lamar County Appraiser Jerry Patton said about crowded conditions at the 521 Bonham St. office.
Patton said additional appraisers are needed for the district to perform yearly appraisals rather than every two years as is the case now. Property values are on the increase, and yearly appraisals are needed to stay current with market values so school districts are not faced with a possible reduction in state funding.
A loss of state funding is likely when local appraisals are below 95% of market values determined in a yearly Texas Comptroller Office property value study. Lamar County values were about 15% below comptroller values when the appraisal district increased values roughly 8% this year.
Earlier this year, the appraisal district attempted to purchase the Peoples National Bank building in downtown Paris for $650,000, but failed when a majority of the 12 taxing entities it represents turned down the request.
During a meeting following the unattended public hearing and budget approval, Kenneth Kohls asked for a discussion item about next steps to address crowded conditions be included at the board’s regular August meeting.
During his reports to the board, Patton said the Appraisal Review Board had a busy nine-day schedule in mid-July, hearing roughly 40 formal appraisal protests. The board wraps up work with rescheduled hearings planned Aug. 8-9.
“Some people came requesting the board lower their taxes,” Patton said, explaining the appraisal district is responsible for determining market value and applying exemptions but has nothing to do with setting tax rates, which are governed by the entities the district represents. “Lots of people just don’t understand.”
About how the county might stack up against comptroller numbers in this year’s property value study, Patton said the comptroller’s office contacted him last week for this year’s appraised values to start the next review.
“We’ll find out if we made headway after the first of the year,” Patton said about closing the gap between county appraisals and those in the property value study.
About this year’s tax collections, Patton said through June 30 the district collected roughly $64,962,000 in current taxes (93.2% average collection rate) with another $840,000 in delinquent accounts. Reno has the highest collection rate of 98% with Roxton the lowest at 83%.
“I’ve always said Lamar County is good about paying taxes,” Patton said, emphasizing this year’s collections are up almost $1.3 million over the past year.
The chief appraiser said he expects tax statements to go out on time the first week in October.
Although a closed session item was posted on the agenda, the board did not go behind closed doors during the meeting. Patton said he always posts an executive session in case the board needs to go behind closed doors for an unexpected reason. When personal and legal issues are expected to be discussed, Patton said he lists those items in the agenda notice as the Texas Open Meetings Act requires.
