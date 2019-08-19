The smell of smoke and the sound of gunshots filled the air Saturday morning at the annual Young Life Clay Shoot as local sharpshooters took aim to raise money for a local nonprofit.
Young Life Area Director Lee Jane Walker said roughly 120 people turned out for the fundraising event, the proceeds of which will go toward the organization’s operational expenses.
“We’re in, I think, our fifth year, and we get more and more people out here every year we’ve had it,” Walker said. “I think it went absolutely great.”
The total amount raised hasn’t been calculated yet, but Walker said she is confident the event met its fundraising goal of between $8,000 and $10,000.
“We had 24 teams, and then you factor in the fish fry last night, raffles, the shirts and other things we’re selling, I definitely think we hit our goal,” she said.
For the second year in a row, competitor Edward Florey finished with the highest score in the competitive class, shooting a 93 out of a possible 100 points.
“I go to three or four events like this per year, but this is one of my favorites,” Florey said. “I like the people and being around everybody, and I like just shooting things and blowing stuff up.”
Competitor David Rozell, whose team finished as the highest-scoring recreational team, said the key to team success is for everyone to do good rather than one or two team members doing great and carrying the others.
“Everyone has to have a good average,” he said. “If everyone shoots an 80 at recreational, that’s pretty good and it’s better than just one guy shooting in the 90s.”
In the clay shoot, teams go to different stations where the clays are fired off in ways that simulate different animals. For Rozell, the best station was the one where clays were shot off over the lake.
“I like it because it’s challenging,” he said. “Firing over the water, it’s deceptive and it’s hard to get good depth perception on them.”
Not only did Rozell demonstrate his skill at the competition, but he also showed his luck. In the raffle, he won a new 12-gauge shotgun.
“I’m excited to try it out, and I’ll probably take it hunting some time soon to see what it can do,” he said.
For many of the participants, the main draw wasn’t the competition, but simply the camaraderie and supporting a good cause.
“It’s a lot of fun, great people and great entertainment,” Kyler Bramhall said. “We’ve been terrible, and it’s a good thing we’re just here to have fun. Just getting to hang out and the fellowship is great, though.”
