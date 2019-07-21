The Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will discuss and take action on possible road repairs in Precinct 2 when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 North Main St.
Up for consideration is the allocation of $33,947 for road equipment expenses in Precinct 2. Also to be discussed is the possible purchase of unspecified dispatch equipment for the Lamar County Jail.
The commissioners are scheduled to hear from developers hoping to add a subdivision near CR 12200, near the Marvin community.
Also on the agenda, the commissioners will discuss the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2019-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.