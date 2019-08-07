Renters can be evicted for breaking the terms of their lease, including nonpayment of rent or having other adults in the home not listed on the lease. Although landlords can be lenient, they may also turn to eviction to resolve the situation. As hundreds of local residents face eviction each year, nonprofit leader Tanteta Scott says the difficulty of finding a new home with an eviction on record combined with the high cost of living compared to available wages here are driving factors behind area homelessness.
According to data from the offices of Justice of the Peace Cindy Ruthart and Justice of the Peace Gene Hobbs, 378 people faced eviction in 2018.
Scott, who is the executive director for New Hope Center of Paris, said, so far this year, nearly a third of all people who have come to the center looking to stay were homeless after being evicted.
“Since the start of the year, we’ve done 247 screenings of families looking to stay here,” she said. “Of those, about 29% were people who had been calling due to evictions… The only cause that really comes close to that is family conflict, which accounts for about 25% of the calls.”
Scott linked the area’s number of evictions to what she said is a lack of affordable housing.
“I think what it really comes down to is that a lot of people here can’t afford the rents,” Scott said. “The houses for rent here are often just too expensive for low-income people, especially if they’ve got a family.”
As reported by The Paris News in January, rent affordability throughout Lamar County is $377 per month. Rent affordability is the monthly rent a Lamar County resident can afford based on the average wage.
“That’s not very much, and there isn’t much in the area with rent that low,” Scott previously said. “Working minimum wage, that means you’d have to work 86 hours per week to afford a one-bedroom apartment. And that’s for a one-bedroom, so if you’re a single parent raising multiple kids, it’s an even bigger issue.”
And, Scott said, the base rent is just one of many costs associated with finding a place to live.
“You’ve got expensive deposits, you need your first month’s rent, utility bills and everything, so it can get really expensive,” she said.
Local landlord David Phillips said rent nonpayment or repeated late payment is likely the predominant cause of evictions, though he said other common reasons for evictions include not maintaining the property and housing more people than are listed on the lease agreement.
“Every adult living in the house needs to be on the lease,” Phillips said. “I’ve heard horror stories about a house where only one guy is on the lease, and the landlord comes by and he has eight people living with him.”
Phillips said most landlords are lenient and are willing to work with tenants.
“Most landlords I know will be pretty forgiving of late payments, and will also work with them, say if they need to pay it in increments,” he said. “I’ll put up with a renter and try to work with them for a good long while before I need to kick them… but both of the renters I have right now are fantastic renters, and I haven’t had any problems with them.”
Scott said she believes one solution is better education, not just for renters, but also for landlords.
“I do think we should work for education for landlords on living in poverty, the challenges of finding housing once you’ve been evicted, and things like that,” she said. “When you’re in financial crisis, you aren’t able to plan; you need to address what is most pressing at that time.”
Also, Scott said she wants renters to become more proficient at financing so they can understand what is affordable in their budget. To that end, New Hope Center offers its residents financial literacy classes.
“I would really like to see us all come together so we can gain a deeper understanding of the problems and how it affects us,” Scott said.
