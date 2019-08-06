Disgruntled taxpayer Bill Strathern says he wants to know where the Lamar County Appraisal District received its authority to raise 2018 property values roughly 8%.
A past Republican Party county chairman and Paris City Council member, Strathern was among about 400 property owners who filed a formal protest with the district and appeared before an Appraisal Review Board, which is finishing its work Thursday and Friday.
In answer to Strathern’s question, Lamar County Chief Appraiser Jerry Patton said the appraisal district gets its authority from the Texas Legislature, which requires local school property appraisals to be at market value.
However, the median average of Lamar County property values range from roughly 10% to 13% below what the state deems market value with some classes of property — such as houses, apartments, commercial — as much as 28% below state values, according to Texas Comptroller reports issued Lamar County’s four school districts.
“I’ve been quoted percentages all over the place — 40%,15%, 8%, and was offered a reduction in my appraised value if I did not file an appeal,” Strathern said. “I did not accept even though the appraiser said she had the discretionary ability to do so.”
Yet while property owners object to increased values, three of the four Lamar County School districts are expected to receive reduced state funding this year because Lamar County Appraisal District property values are too low, according to a state-mandated Property Value Study performed at least every two years by the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
After his hearing, Strathern said he filed a Texas Open Records request with the appraisal district and received a link to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, which he said does not answer his question about the district’s authority to raise appraisals 8%.
However, the link does provide information indicating Lamar County appraisals are lower than Comptroller’s Property Tax Assistance Division numbers in its Property Value Study. For all but one of the county’s four school districts the Comptroller’s Office certified state numbers to Texas Education Agency. Meanwhile, districts collect taxes on locally appraised values, which causes districts to lose funding.
Mandated by state law, the Property Value Study is to be used by the Commissioner of Education to ensure equitable distribution of education funds so school districts have roughly the same number of dollars to spend per student, regardless of the school district’s property wealth, according to the Comptroller website at comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/property-tax/pvs/index.php
“School districts are required to appraise property at market value,” comptroller spokesman Kevin Lyons confirmed in email correspondence. “The PTAD is also required to appraise property at its market value. Ideally, both PTAD and the appraisal districts should end up with close to the same values on tested properties.”
However, if a local appraisal district’s values fall below 95% of comptroller values, the comptroller certifies state values rather than local values to the Commissioner of Education to be used by the Texas Education Agency in school district funding formulas, which likely results in a loss of state funding.
“The results of the PVS can affect a school district’s state funding,” Lyons said. “If the locally appraised value in a school district is within an acceptable range of the adjusted value (95% of state value), PTAD certifies the local value. If the local value is outside the acceptable range, PTAD certifies the state value, unless the school district’s value is higher than the acceptable range or the school district is eligible for a grace period — a period during which state law allows local value to be used even though the school district’s property values are not at market value.” (A school district falls in a two-year grace period the first time its local values are determined invalid by the Comptroller’s Office)
Once a school district has an invalid finding, instead of a required study every two years, the Comptroller “must study a school district each year in which the most recent study resulted in an invalid finding,” Lyons said. “Therefore, a school district with an invalid finding will continue to be studied.”
Patton has said because the comptroller is now looking at all the county’s property values on a yearly basis, the Lamar County office needs to appraise yearly instead of every two years, which will require extra staff.
Three of Lamar County’s four school districts filed appeals earlier this year to have 2018 comptroller values lowered, and were partially successful with Prairiland ISD receiving a $265,995 reduction; North Lamar ISD a $13,287,566 reduction; and Chisum a $1,142,795 reduction. Although local values for Paris ISD were deemed invalid by the Comptroller’s Office, local numbers were used because the district is in the first year of a two-year grace period.
Tyler attorney Jim Lambeth, with appraisal appeals specialists Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, whose firm represents all Lamar County districts, reiterated what Lyons said about funding losses.
“When the comptroller studies the local values assigned by the local appraisal district and finds that they are too low, the state reduces state funding,” Lambeth said. “This can become a great loss of revenue and can lead to drastic cuts in local schools. In the past, when Roxton ISD (no longer a district) was facing the loss of much of its state funding, which was potentially devastating to this district, we were able to appeal the comptroller’s findings and get Roxton full state funding.”
Because property values on some classes of property are as much as 28% below what the state terms market value, Lamar County appraiser supervisor Leah Robertson said raising property values is inevitable and can be compared to taking off a Band-Aid.
“Do you want to rip it off all at once or do you want to take it a little bit at a time?” Robertson said in a June 16 article. “With the 8% increase, we are trying to get a little closer and not rip it off all at once.”
