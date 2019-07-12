Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget workshops continued for the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Thursday, as they heard from Sheriff Scott Cass, who presented the budgets of his office and the Lamar County Jail.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Cass presented the commissioners with a proposed budget totalling $3,631,052, an increase of $637,254 from the $2,993,798 the sheriff’s office received in the current fiscal year.
Among Cass’s requests for the coming year was funding for four patrol vehicles. The sheriff said most of the department’s vehicles have very high mileage. He also said the office lost a vehicle last year, and being a vehicle short has put a strain on the other squad cars.
“We’re trying to get the most use we can out of them… Just losing that one made a difference in the fleet,” Cass said. “We were having to change another vehicle over and have that run more. Keeping a set of vehicles running in the daytime and a set at nighttime helps them last longer instead of one car running 24 hours.”
On the proposed budget, the cost of four Ford Explorers plus the cost of outfitting them is listed at $181,237.
Cass also requested the hiring of two additional deputies, saying the positions would help the department more fully cover the county. In addition to the new positions, he also requested 4% raises for his employees.
Several standard equipment requests also were included in the proposed budget, including five computers, two Axon tasers, 10 new spike strips for patrol vehicles, four push-to-talk headsets, two
cameras for crime scenes and more.
In total, the equipment request comes out to $32,435.
The amount requested for salaries totals $1,960,120. FICA payments are listed at $150,000, retirement is listed at $240,000 and group insurance is listed at $440,000.
Gas and oil is budgeted at $150,000 and auto maintenance is listed at $60,000. The latter is a slight reduction from the current fiscal year, as $62,831.82 was budgeted for auto maintenance last year.
Various contracts total $166,300, including contracts for social networking retention software, Watchguard warranties, the county’s AFIX fingerprint system and the nursing service the office utilizes. The nursing contract alone is $142,000.
Criminal detention
Cass requested a budget of $3,243,112 for the Lamar County Jail, up $623,412 from the $2,619,700 currently allocated.
The sheriff told commissioners of maintenance work that needed to be done, such as repairs to floor sections, adding lighting in certain sections and maintenance needs on some doors.
In the Maintenance Department’s budget hearing, Director Kerry Washington requested the jail have a full-time maintenance employee, though that proposal was not revisited Thursday.
Cass requested some new pieces of equipment for the jail kitchen, saying faulty kitchen equipment forced it to alter its menu at times last year. In particular, he requested a meat slicer and potato cutter for the kitchen staff.
“You don’t think about it, but that complicates things,” Cass said.
He also told commissioners he is unsure if the boiler will need to be replaced, but he included it in the budget at a cost of $28,875.
The sheriff said the jail has been understaffed by four or five people almost the entire year so far, due in part to how long training takes.
The proposed total for criminal detention salaries was listed at $1,416,215, up from the $1,357,744 in FY 2018-19.
Other sizeable line items include food supplies, at $175,000, and hospital expenses, at $100,000.
A slight increase was requested in uniforms and badges, from $11,000 to $14,000, as Cass said CID investigators previously didn’t wear uniforms, but he would like for them to start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.