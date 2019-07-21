The work of local law enforcement in solving several area burglaries came to fruition this month with the swift indictment of two suspected thieves.
Beth Michell Bell, 34, and Wilson Dillingham III, 54, both of Paris, were indicted late last week on burglary of a habitation charges, ending two separate investigations by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and the Paris Police Department.
A newly seated Lamar County Grand Jury indicted Bell on Friday. She pleaded guilty Tuesday before 6th District Judge Wes Tidwell on two second degree felony counts of burglary of a habitation, a state jail felony for burglary of a building and a second degree charge of fraudulent use and possession of identifying information. The judge sentenced Bell to eight years in prison on each of the home burglaries and fraudulent identification charges, and 15 months on the burglary of a building charge.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bell in early June at a Paris motel where they found property from three reported burglaries, ending a several-week investigation. Bell has remained in Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $30,000, according to jail records.
Dillingham is scheduled for an Aug. 20 arraignment hearing after being indicted Friday on two second degree charges of burglary of a habitation. According to newspaper records, Paris police arrested him June 12 at his Paris home on a warrant that stemmed from an investigation May 10, where Dillingham is believed to have entered a garage in the 200 block of Old Bonham Road and to have stolen a lawn mower. According to court records, the second charge is linked to a June burglary. Dillingham remains in Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $15,000, according to jail records.
Other indictments include the following:
Dustin Coy Batchelor, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Jessica Marie Briggle, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
David Charles Davidson, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Brittney Rene Dollahite, possession with intent to deliver 4-200 grams; felon in possession of firearm; and child endangerment.
Brinton William Donaldson, driving while intoxicated third or more offense; and felon in possession of a firearm.
Kendrick Darrell Earls, assault with prior conviction, repeat offender.
Kawmbe James Gilstrap, assault with prior conviction, habitual offender
Rena Sue Goss, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Colton Blake Hicks, theft between $1,500-$30,000.
Jacob Ross Hunter, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Leonard Durel Hutchings, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds.
Joby Bryant Jordan, indecency with child by exposure; evading arrest with prior conviction.
Kevin Wayne Justice, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Tiffany Anne McCann, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Roddrick Shawn Ricks, tamper with evidence.
Scott David Wells, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, repeat offender.
Royce Trigg Wigley, unauthorized absence from a community correction facility.
Joe Dennis Winton, failure to register as a sex offender for life.
Stephen Gary York, assault, impede breathing.
