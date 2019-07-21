Each winter, the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition goes into the community and attempts to count the number of the local homeless population. However, the coalition is preparing for another count in warmer weather.
The coalition will host a second Point in Time Count on Aug. 29, the group’s vice president, Jenny Wilson, said.
“We did just hold one in January, but the Texas Homeless Network is asking all coalitions throughout the state to do another one in the summer to see if it works better,” Wilson said.
For the PIT Count to be a success, Wilson said, the coalition is seeking volunteers to canvas throughout the county, to record the numbers of homeless people they encounter and to give them a survey to fill out. Wilson estimates that the PIT Count will need roughly 20 volunteers to go smoothly.
The survey looks for information such as how long the person has been homeless and what led to their homelessness, in an effort to shine light on the primary contributing factors to local homelessness.
Wilson said she believes there are pros and cons to the upcoming PIT Count.
“On one hand, I think a lot of homeless people aren’t as visible in the winter when it’s bitterly cold, so doing a count in the summer can help provide a more accurate number,” she said. “On the other hand, we usually prepare for months for our PIT Count, and we just found out about this last week, and so we’re kind of scrambling to get this ready.”
Wilson said the Homelessness Coalition plans on changing things up slightly for the upcoming PIT Count. This time, the county will likely be split into four quadrants, and a team of volunteers will be sent to each quadrant. Then, teams will be stationed at the Downtown Food Pantry and The Salvation Army of Paris.
Another change will be an earlier start, Wilson said. Teams will go out at staggered times, and beginning in the early morning, likely around 6:30 a.m.
A planning meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the United Way of Lamar County office, 2340 Lamar Ave. More specifics will be decided at the meeting, such as the date and time of a preliminary training, the times and places that volunteers should meet on the day of the PIT Count and other important details.
The training, which Wilson said will likely be about a week before the PIT Count, will teach volunteers on how to use the phone app used to record the data during the actual count, as well as impart general safety tips and rules.
“We need volunteers to make this work, so I want to encourage anyone who wants to take part in this and help us address the homelessness issue here come out and volunteer their time,” Wilson said.
