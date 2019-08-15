Justiss Elementary School fourth-grader Jaiden Hill was not happy about returning to school.
“I won’t get to play my PlayStation until after school,” he said, pouting.
Sitting on a bench in front of the office, Jaiden waited with his brother and sisters before heading to class. His sister, Ry’Leigh Sims, however, was thrilled to go back.
“I get to see my friends,” she said, rocking back and forth on the bench excitedly.
Public schools around Lamar County started back to school today, with teachers, students and parents converging in classrooms to figure out schedules, class times, pick-up times and what supplies were forgotten that morning as they adjusted to a new routine.
Down the hall at Justiss, kindergarten student Koby Wenton said he had left his scissors, but he wanted to learn more about trucks this school year.
“Trucks are my favorite,” he said, while seatmate Lynden Flentroy shared some plastic counters with him.
Over at Blossom Elementary School in the Prairiland School District, the administration treated teachers to a 7 a.m. breakfast before greeting roughly 400 students for the first day of school.
“We are expecting a great first day and a great school year,” Assistant Principal Jala Nation said.
Chisum Elementary also opened its doors this morning to parents, returning students and transfer students from Roxton ISD, which closed last year.
“All the kids are excited, the teachers are ready, they’ve put in their hard work, and we’re ready to get a great, successful year underway,” Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said.
Beth Estep, a third-grade science teacher, said she had the opportunity to move up with her class this year.
“I had these kids last year because I was second-grade reading, so this is my second year to have these babies,” Estep said. “So I already know them. I’m excited, I’m looking forward to science this year.”
Parent Sandy Hawthorne had mixed feelings as she waved goodbye to her son from the hallway.
“I’m excited for him, I’m kind of sad because he’s getting older, but I’m excited for him,” Hawthorne said. “My child is going into fourth grade. This year he’s actually really excited. Normally he gets a little nervous because he has Aspergers, so he’s normally a little apprehensive about being around the kids. But this year he’s really excited. Lots of new kids.”
Clayton Birdsong, a fifth-grader, is a transfer from Roxton. Despite the nerves of being in a new place, he said he is excited about coming back to school.
“I’m actually a little nervous, because I’m from a school that shut down. But I feel pretty good,” he said. “I’m pretty new, and I don’t really know anyone besides old people that used to go to my school.”
Birdsong said he was looking forward to science because he likes “being able to do experiments and stuff, and I can learn some cool stuff.”
Higgins Elementary School Principal Lori Malone said she was excited to roll out the school’s expanded pre-kindergarten program, which now is a full-day program instead of a half-day.
“It’s really going to change the dynamic of the whole day, because they’ll have more time to spend on the subjects like reading and writing and they’re just going to learn so much more now,” Malone said.
“They’ll have more time to spend with their teachers, and that’s such a huge benefit, especially at that age.”
Malone said she and Aaron Parker Elementary Principal Kristen Hughes had been discussing the possibility of expanding the pre-K program last year, but were finally able to implement it, thanks to the increased funding from the state due to House Bill 2 and HB 3.
Second-grade Justiss student Bryson Murray said he expects to learn “all kinds of science” in Mrs. Gunter’s class this year.
