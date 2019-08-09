The Lamar County Commissioners’ Court unanimously agreed to a proposed tax rate for Fiscal Year 2019-20 identical to the current year’s rate of .3940%.
The tax rate is calculated by taking the effective rate as a baseline of where the actual tax rate can start, and can be anywhere between that and the rollback rate of .4280%.
County auditor Kayla Hall said the commissioners’ decision to keep the rate the same comes despite changes to legislation that have many other county’s raising the rate as much as possible. Currently, if a county attempts to raise 8% more property tax revenue than the previous year, voters can demand an election to roll back the increase. However, beginning in FY 2020-21, that threshold will be reduced to 3.5%, Hall said.
“A lot of other counties are raising taxes the full 8% this year, sort of as a way to protect themselves. We don’t want to do anything like that unless it’s absolutely necessary,” she said.
Once the change takes effect, Hall said it could have negative fiscal effects on the county.
“Let’s say we have a large industry come in, that brings down the effective rate,” she said. “Then let’s say we lose an industry the next year, that will really limit our ability to bring in taxes.”
Commissioner Ronnie Bass said the commissioners will need to plan and make adjustments to continue improving the county’s infrastructure without raising taxes.
“I don’t want to raise taxes, that’s not what I want to do,” he said. “People want to understand, if they want (infrastructure improvements), we don’t have those funds, we’re doing the best we can.”
The county will host two public hearings for the proposed tax rate on Aug. 20 and Sept. 3, both beginning at 9 a.m. at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N Main St. Then, the vote to approve the tax rate will be at the final public hearing Sept. 16.
