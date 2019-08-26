The halls of Chisum Middle School echoed with children’s laughter and shouts Sunday afternoon. School wasn’t in session, though. They were there to support Cooper Bell, who in July was badly injured in an ATV accident.
Lore Lane, an event organizer, said hundreds of people came throughout the day. The strong turnout was evidenced in the lack of parking spaces. Within hours of the event’s starting, no parking spots could be found at Chisum Middle School, and only a few could be found at Chisum Elementary School.
“It’s been great to see all these people come out in support of the little guy,” Lane said. “It’s always awesome to see the community come together in this way.”
Bell’s father, Jerimy Bell, said the funds raised will go to medical costs, as Cooper still has a long road of recovery ahead. Multiple surgeries will be needed on his legs, which are scheduled to occur weekly for several weeks. He also has regular checkups just to monitor his progress.
“He has three or four surgeries on his right leg, just before he’s ready for the next step in his healing process,” Jerimy Bell said. “It will definitely be a long process before he’s walking again.”
Mother Stacie Cooper said she was blown away by the support, especially considering her son is a new Chisum student who just joined the district this year after Roxton ISD’s consolidation with it.
“Seeing this type of support, it brings tears to my eyes,” she said. “We’re so, so thankful for everyone; their support means the world to us.”
