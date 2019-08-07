Work to repair several windows and leaks at the Lamar County Courthouse should be wrapping up soon, County Judge Brandon Bell said.
Workers have been busy the past two weeks repainting and repairing the windows at the courthouse, as well as filling any leaks and cracks in the mortar they come across, Bell said.
“This is part of a big project organized before I took office,” the county judge said. “Our windows over here haven’t seen repairs done to them in about 12 years, so it was time to get this done… While they’re on the leaks, they’re also checking for cracks that could lead to leaks, and they’ve found a fair number of them.”
Bell said work should be completed soon, weather permitting, adding he expects window work to be finished by the end of next week.
After that, the next item to be addressed as part of the county’s ongoing project to improve the courthouse will be to implement energy-efficiency improvements, though Bell said he is unsure what those will be.
“Basically, we’ll be looking at some energy-saving steps with the AC to more efficiently cool the courthouse, and that’s next on the list,” he said.
