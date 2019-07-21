Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass gave a brief overview of his office Thursday night at Paris Golf and Country Club and warned members of the Red River Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution about the many phone scams circulating in the county.
After his talk, Dr. Geoffrey Grubb presented Cass with the society’s national law enforcement commendation in recognition of “outstanding achievement and dedication to the maintenance of law and order.”
“You have to guard yourself nowadays,” Cass said about crime prevention in general. “If someone wants you to spend money to get a prize, it’s a scam; if it’s someone claiming to be the IRS, it’s a scam; if it’s someone saying they are from law enforcement, it’s more than likely a scam.”
In providing for the safety of the almost 50,000 residents who live in the county’s 1,000 square miles, the sheriff said his department works with other law enforcement agencies within the county and across county and state lines.
“It’s important we all work together because crime gets mobile and runs all over the place,” Cass said.
The sheriff complimented his staff for the hard work they do; summarized challenges his department faces with an aging jail facility and increased state mandates for health and mental health care of inmates, and explained how law enforcement and the judicial system work closely together to keep the 196-bed jail population at a safe and manageable level.
“Lamar County is a great place to live,” Cass said. “My office is about service, doing the right thing and helping people.”
