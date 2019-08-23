Paris Regional Medical Center will continue to assist Lamar County in providing health care to low-income residents after the Commissioners’ Court voted to renew a partnership with the hospital for indigent health care.
The county will pay $469,729.57 to Health and Human Services, which is the total of indigent health care bills for all providers from January to August, county treasurer Nicki Bridgers said.
“It works similarly to Medicaid,” she said. “If someone who qualifies goes to Paris Regional, that money is set aside and three times a year about, we send the total up to the state through the state comptroller.”
Through the nonprofit Lamar County Clinical Services, Paris Regional is able to take part in a state program to provide indigent health care to the county. Since all counties are mandated to provide indigent health care, Bridgers said, the county can partner with a hospital agency.
Bridgers said county funds are freed up due to the partnership with the hospital, which can then be invested in other areas. Over the years, the county has chosen to use more than $5 million of this freed up funding to contribute to Texas Section 1115 Waiver program.
The partnership is also beneficial to Paris Regional. Since the hospital loses $8 million per year on services to Medicaid and uninsured patients, the waiver payments, which offset these losses, also help the hospital financially.
