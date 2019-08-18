County elected officials will receive $1,000 raises in Fiscal Year 2019-20, as the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court continued the process of finalizing the coming year’s budget this week.
The raise equals the raise given to elected officials during last year’s budgeting process, county auditor Kayla Hall said.
The exception, though, is the raise given to County Court at Law Judge Bill Harris. The state mandated a raise for county court at law judges of roughly $23,000, and then put the burden of funding the raises onto the counties, according to County Judge Brandon Bell.
“That’s the only elected official who isn’t just getting $1,000, and we needed to find a way to fit that raise into the budget,” Hall said.
In addition to the $1,000 raises, each elected official will receive a longevity bonus of $130 for every year they’ve worked for the county.
Hall said elected officials, if they choose to do so, have five days from the day they received the notice of the raises to file a grievance.
“(The elected official salaries) can’t be finalized until that period passes,” Hall said. “It doesn’t happen too often (that a grievance is filed) but one was filed last year, so you never know.”
Some minor adjustments were made to the budget as well, such as increasing the travel allowance for justices of the peace from $1,200 to $1,500.
According to the proposed budget, Bell would earn a total salary of $96,956 in FY 2019-20, $25,200 of which would come from state supplements. Sheriff Scott Cass has a proposed salary of $70,655. County Clerk Ruth Sisson’s proposed salary is listed at $64,231 for the coming fiscal year. District Clerk Shawntel Golden is set to make $67,091.
Harris’ salary — which includes a base salary, a state supplement and a salary for serving as juvenile judge — is proposed to total $173,595 in FY 2019-20.
Haskell Maroney, the county tax assessor and collector, has a proposed salary of $65,011. County treasurer Nicki Bridgers has a proposed salary of $66,051.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Lawrence Malone and Precinct 2 Commissioner Lonnie Layton each have proposed salaries of $64,571. Precinct 3 Commissioner Ronnie Bass has a proposed salary of $63,791. Precinct 4 Commissioner Kevin Anderson has a proposed salary of $65,351.
Precinct 1 JP James Mazy has a proposed salary of $25,489. Precinct 2 JP Crystal Duke has a proposed salary of $27,569. Precinct 3 JP Tim Risinger has a proposed salary listed at $27,049. The JP in Precinct 4, Jimmy Steed, has a salary proposed to be $25,879. Precinct 5-1 JP Cindy Ruthart has a proposed salary of $69,201 and the JP in Precinct 5-2, Gene Hobbs, has a proposed salary of $67,771.
While District Attorney Gary Hall does not receive a salary from the county, he is proposed to receive a travel allowance of $1,200 from the county.
Hall said the salaries of non-elected county employees won’t be determined until after the budget receives final approval from the commissioners.
