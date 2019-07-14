With school out for summer vacation, North Lamar ISD has begun repairs and renovation work at several district schools.
At Thursday’s board of trustees meeting, Facilities Director Rick Landis said lights have been changed out, windows have been replaced and some repainting has been done at Everett Elementary School.
At Aaron Parker Elementary School, Landis said work was done renovating the hallway in the annex building and work is being done to renovate some classrooms.
Bailey Middle School has seen work done on flooring throughout the facility, and Stone Middle School has similarly seen flooring and painting work done.
At Higgins Elementary School, Landis said recarpeting work will begin early next week through the hallways, and repainting will be done in some classrooms.
North Lamar High School will see some repainting throughout the campus, Landis said, and the back of the school has already been power washed.
Landis also said the district has been able to save money through its automation system, saving $7,589.87, which is slightly more than the district’s savings goal.
In June, the 11,844.85 saved is almost double the district’s savings goal, but Landis said that’s likely due to school not being in session.
