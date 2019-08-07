When a fire breaks out inside Paris city limits, a team of firefighters are ready to leap into action to extinguish it. The same is not always true in other parts of Lamar County, which are covered by volunteer fire departments. Now, county leaders are considering a partnership with Paris Fire Department to address the issue.
The partnership, proposed to the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court by Paris Fire Chief Mike Vogel, would provide four firefighters to the county to help fight structure fires.
“What we’re seeing is not necessarily a problem with the number of volunteers we have, because if you look across the county, most of us have a good supply of volunteer firefighters,” Powderly Fire Chief Roger Bussell said. “The issue is that they all have jobs, they all work. So what you’re seeing is during the daytime hours, in a lot of our jurisdictions, we just don’t have anyone there.”
Bussell recalled a structure fire in Powderly a few months ago in which he and his son were the only volunteers to arrive on scene, with Paris Fire Department firefighters arriving a few minutes later.
“If someone had been trapped in that house, and Paris hadn’t shown up, we would’ve been in trouble,” Bussell said.
Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount said a major benefit of partnering with Paris Fire Department would not just be the number of firefighters who could be at a fire, but also the response time.
“There is a huge difference in response time between me sitting at home watching TV, hearing the radio go off, get up, get dressed, go out, get my vehicle, go to the fire station, get a fire truck; there’s a huge difference between that and guys at Paris Fire Department waiting on those alarms to go off because it’s their job,” he said.
Vogel said the contract would cost roughly $200,000 for the services of four firefighters. Commissioner Ronnie Bass, who also serves as a member of the Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department, said he hopes to negotiate a slightly lower price.
Vogel said the cost would only be for the work of the four firefighters, as Paris Fire Department would cover the cost of the equipment and other costs, including the cost of liability insurance.
“If one of the guys is hurt while fighting a fire out in the county, we’d pay for that,” Vogel said. “What I put together would cost each citizen of Lamar County $5. That’s a cup of coffee at Starbucks.”
Reno Fire Chief Chad Graves said the issue should be addressed quickly, adding the problems will only compound if commissioners wait.
“It’s imperative that we move forward with this,” Graves said. “As the population grows out in the county … our call volume is going up.”
No action was taken at Tuesday’s meeting, but Bass said commissioners would continue to discuss the possibility. He said action will likely be taken at the start of Fiscal Year 2019-20.
“I think this’ll be huge if it works out, both for the safety of the firefighters themselves and the citizens,” Bass said. “Right now, you’re not guaranteed how many firefighters will show up to a call out in the county… and with this, the response time might be a bit longer if they have to go all the way out into the county, but there’s still somebody coming.”
