Work to relocate the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office dispatch into a different room will cost the county roughly $20,000 more than originally anticipated.
On Tuesday, the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court voted to increase the amount allocated for the project from $25,000 to $45,000.
Commissioner Ronnie Bass said after the meeting they originally budgeted $25,000 for the project before knowing just how much some of the new equipment would cost.
“We were kind of guessing where the cost would be, but we were off so we had to fall back and regroup,” he said. “It turns out we weren’t close.”
Bass said the current dispatch office has several exposed wires, and the new dispatch office will run the wires through the floor, as well as have a more suitable layout.
“There are wires all over the floor, at the dispatchers feet, and there are wires that are just cut and hanging, and we’re trying to eliminate all that,” he said.
Several pieces of furniture also will be replaced, and it’s the furniture that caused the commissioners to underestimate the total cost.
“Most of the things like the consoles, printers and other technology will be moved over from the current room, but we’re going to be changing a lot of the furniture, like tables that are designed to hold the weight of these computers, safety boxes for the wires and things like that,” Bass said.
Commissioner Lawrence Malone added lower costs could mean lower quality.
“The goal is that we’re not back here doing this again in just a couple years,” he said.
The commissioners accepted a bid from Watson Furniture for the equipment, which Bass said was roughly $39,000. Bass said Watson also included a $7,000 fee for installation in its bid, though the county will likely opt to forgo that cost and handle installation in-house.
County Auditor Kayla Hall said the additional $20,000 was drawn from the county’s certificate of obligation fund.
“About two years ago, we borrowed around $2.5 million from a bank for renovations,” she said. “This year, we didn’t end up needing as much as we’d originally budgeted for repairs to the AC (at the Lamar County Courthouse) so we moved some of that into this.”
Bass said he hopes to see the new dispatch office up and running by October.
“Dispatch is not a normal office because it needs to be up and running 365 days a year, 24/7,” Bass said. “Our goal is to get it so dispatch runs the best it possibly can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.