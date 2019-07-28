After heavy rainfall in the first six months of 2019 stymied local farmers, the weather is expected to take a sharp turn toward the dry side. Rather than ease troubles for those in agriculture, however, the situation is expected to provide even more challenges.
Through the first six months of the year, Lamar County saw nearly 34 inches of rain, which hindered farmers’ abilities to plant their crops in the ground.
Now, the weather is expected to jump from one extreme to the other, as AccuWeather recently reported the region can expect to see drier-than-usual weather beginning this week.
Area farmer Rex West of West Farms, Land and Cattle said the break from heavy rains isn’t a relief and will only complicate matters further.
“We got so much rain that the ground was really saturated, and the roots weren’t able to take hold and grow as deep,” West said. “But now as the weather dries up, the water is going to be further and further below ground, and the plants won’t be able to reach deep enough and they’ll dry out.”
In particular, the rapid change in weather will have a detrimental impact on soybeans. He added that while it will still have a negative effect on plants that have been in the ground longer, such as corn, the impact won’t be nearly as severe.
The rain’s impact can’t be understated, West said, as yields have been down significantly.
West said the financial burden can cause somewhat of a downward spiral. Due to the rains, farmers see a lower yield, which means they’re unable to purchase as much seed for the next round of planting. Purchasing fewer seed leads to another below average yield, and so on.
“It can definitely be a struggle,” West said. “A lot of the seed vendors understand the situation and work with us as best they can, but it’s definitely still a struggle.”
Jaylen Wallace, branch manager with Texas Farm Credit, said one bad year for farmers can often be disastrous.
“A farmer can have three or four really good years, and then one bad year can erase all that,” Wallace said.
Wallace said agencies like Texas Farm Credit and other lenders often provide programs to help farmers in situations like this, such as crop insurance. However, he said, even those programs can only do so much.
“It won’t make them any money, but it’ll keep them operating for another year,” Wallace said.
He also said farmers will sometimes need to restructure a loan payment agreement when extenuating circumstances make times tough, though he said he hasn’t seen that yet this particular year.
“The most important thing we can do is knowing the people we’re working with, have a good relationship with them and try to work with them to tailor-fit their finances so it doesn’t give them as much adversity in a year like this,” he said.
Despite the difficult start to the year, West remains hopeful things will begin to turn around when it comes time to lay down the next crops in the coming months.
“With this dry weather, we’ve been able to plow the fields back into shape, and hopefully we can get the fields plowed for wheat, which we should be planting in September,” he said.
“It takes a special kind of person to keep doing what they’re doing after a year like this,” Wallace said. “They go through more than most people understand.”
