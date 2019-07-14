The Lamar County Commissioners Court continued its budget workshops Friday, hearing from more departments on what they hope to receive in Fiscal Year 2019-20. With the exception of two county agencies that had to reschedule meetings, the workshops concluded Friday.
Precinct 5 Constable
Precinct 5 Constable Jimmy Hodges requested raises for members of his staff, in particular requesting a bump in salary for his chief deputy, who was promoted from deputy this year.
Because of the requested raises, Hodges sought $104,575 for salaries, up from the $99,428 allocated for salaries in FY 2018-19.
Hodges also requested a slight increase of roughly $200 for oil and gas, saying he’s out on patrol almost every night and racks up quite a bit of miles. The requested amount for that line item was listed at $5,000.
Other notable expenditures include group insurance, set at $20,000 and $13,500 for retirement.
Hodges also requested slightly more for his cellphone allowance, asking for $1,200, up from the $960 allocated in the current fiscal year.
In total, the constable’s proposed budget is $166,125, an increase of about $6,000 from the current fiscal year’s.
Emergency Management
EMA Coordinator Quincy Blount made a number of requests during his workshop that he said would benefit not just Lamar County EMA, but all the county’s departments and operations.
One such request was for identification cards for everyone who works for the county that identify them as county workers. He told the commissioners of an incident that arose during a strong storm a few months ago, when a volunteer fire chief attempted to assist in clearing some wreckage, and he was initially turned away by the Texas Department of Public Safety, who had closed the road to the public.
“It doesn’t matter to me who gets that ID maker in what office, but the county needs that ID maker,” Blount said. “What that is, is a card with a picture ID (and) employment showing you work for Lamar County. And this would be for everyone with Lamar County; everyone in the courthouse, all the roadhands, everybody.”
Blount also requested a bump in the technology fund, to be used for a new laptop and a county-issued cellphone, since the county wouldn’t have access to his personal cellphone if something happens to him, but would still have access to it if it was issued by the county.
“If it’s my personal cellphone… AT&T is not going to give you access to that phone,” he said. “If it’s a county-issued phone, Judge Bell or whoever can call AT&T and say, ‘Hey, that’s a county-issued cellphone and we need the cloud information and we need that phone cloned.’”
Another benefit of having a county-issued cellphone, which Blount said would contain every contact needed in the event of an emergency, is it would free him up more.
He mentioned one year he was on vacation and had to cut his break short when he got a call of a storm, which, upon returning to Paris, he found wasn’t as dire as it was made out to be. With the county-issued cellphone, Blount said he could hand it off to someone else when he takes vacation time.
“If I leave town for whatever reason, I’m going on a cruise or something, I can hand that phone and that laptop to whoever… and say, ‘Here’s everything you need, all the forms are in that laptop and all the contacts you need are in that phone.’”
Another request Blount said could benefit all county offices is a document scanner, capable of turning PDF files into word documents.
Blount also said his vehicle needs updated radio equipment, an expense of $2,000.
In total, Blount requested $12,400 for equipment, up significantly from the $610 allotted for equipment in the current fiscal year.
Blount’s requested salary allotment was unchanged from the current year’s budget at $29,707.
Other notable expenditures on the requested budget include group insurance, at $10,000; contract services, at $21,600 and travel and training, at $7,500.
Overall, the requested EMA budget is $133,899.
Precinct 4 Constable
Atop the budget request from Precinct 4 Constable Rick Easterwood was a new truck, as he said the current vehicle is getting older, and replacing it would help keep maintenance costs down.
When maintenance director Kerry Washington delivered his department’s budget request earlier in the week, he asked that Easterwood’s old truck be moved to the maintenance department.
Easterwood listed the cost of the proposed new vehicle at $20,000. Other than the new truck, Easterwood said his requested budget was largely unchanged
“The fuel, the clothing allowance, all that stuff is acceptable,” Easterwood said.
Easterwood’s requested salaries were unchanged from the current fiscal year’s allotment, at $52,520. Also on the request is $10,000 for group insurance, $5,000 for gas and oil, $6,700 for retirement and $4,060 for FICA payments.
Precinct 2 Constable
Precinct 2 Constable Jeff Jones presented a budget proposal largely unchanged from what the commissioners approved for his department in the current fiscal year.
The constable’s proposed budget of $88,365 is roughly $3,000 higher than the current fiscal year’s allocation, which is almost entirely due to raises requested for department employees.
The requested salaries for the office are listed at $54,315, up from the $51,870 in the current fiscal year.
Other notable expenditures on the budget proposal include group insurance, at $10,000, $4,500 for FICA payments, $5,000 for gas and oil and $2,000 for auto maintenance.
