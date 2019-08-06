Reacting to the Saturday shooting at an El Paso Walmart, Rep. Gary VanDeaver is advocating for adequate medical care for survivors and remembrance for those who were killed.
“I offer my heart-felt condolences to the shooting victims, the families and friends of those slain and injured during this weekend’s senseless attack at the El Paso Walmart. Everyone who was in that store Saturday morning had their lives changed forever by a young man who had no ties to El Paso, other than his selfish desire for death and destruction,” he said in a statement. “The state of Texas needs to work with El Paso officials to ensure the wounded survivors receive the best medical and follow-up care possible, while respectively remembering the deceased victims killed that day, as people who were just going about their usual weekend chores of shopping and running errands to simply take care of their families.”
The shooting claimed 22 lives total, including two victims who died Monday at the Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso. Mexican officials have said six Mexican nationals also were among the dead. Federal authorities said they are considering hate-crime charges against the suspected gunman that could carry the death penalty. The suspect, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, has been booked on state capital murder charges, which also carry a possible death penalty.
The hospital did not release the names or ages of those who died Monday, but hospital officials described one as an elderly woman.
According to the Associated Press, Dr. Stephen Flaherty said at a news conference that one patient who died had major abdominal wounds affecting the liver, kidneys and intestines and had received a “massive” blood transfusion. Another patient remained in critical condition at the hospital, and five others were in stable condition.
Police have not released a list of victims of the attack, which happened hours before another mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn visited a memorial site for victims Sunday in El Paso. He also met with survivors and their families at University Medical Center with El Paso Mayor Dee Margo; received a law enforcement briefing from local, state and federal officials at the El Paso Fusion Center and thanked volunteers who donated blood at United Blood Services.
Speaking at the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump condemned the two attacks. He called for bipartisan cooperation in response.
“We vow to act with urgent resolve,” Trump said.
The shootings in Texas and Ohio were the 21st and 22nd mass killings of 2019 in the U.S., according to an AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass murder database that tracks homicides where four or more people are killed, not including the offender. Including the two latest attacks, 127 people were killed in the 2019 mass shootings.
VanDeaver’s office said Monday he is traveling out of the state to attend a conference, but the representative took time to call for a moment of remembrance and prayers for healing.
“I ask that we all take a moment to remember everyone affected by this shooting, and pray for healing for them and their families,” he said in his statement.
Sen. Bryan Hughes’ office did not respond for comment.
