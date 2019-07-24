Eight residents from Lamar and Red River counties were indicted by a federal grand jury in Sherman on July 10 and arrested this week, U.S. Attorney Joe Brown announced Tuesday.
According to a press release, residents arrested were Earnest Napoleon Edwards, 36, of Paris; Kenya Devonta Bell, 26, of Clarksville; Latray Wright, 26, of Paris; Chadwick Cardell Pratt, 36, of Paris; Parris Quintez Hughes, 24, of Paris; Justin Dewayne Thomas, 30, of Paris; Kayla Kyle, 29, of Paris; and Jeffrey Whitehead, 33, of Paris.
The suspects all were indicted on federal firearms and narcotics charges.
“The arrests are the results of an outstanding partnership between the Paris police department, the ATF and several other regional law enforcement agencies throughout north and east Texas,” Brown said. “We are serious about reducing violent crime in Paris, we’re serious about reducing violent crime throughout east Texas. We will use every resource, every federal statute, every state statute, every dollar that we can find to throw at this problem and to focus on those who are driving the crime rate.”
Brown also thanked Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young’s office for its assistance.
“They stood shoulder to shoulder with us in figuring out which cases can be prosecuted at the state level and which should be handled in the federal system,” he said.
Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley said his department is focused on addressing the combination of drug sales and firearm usage.
“Selling drugs is one thing. But once you inject firearms into those drug sales, it becomes much more dangerous. We have a lot of agg. assaults, we have shootings, those types of things. And that’s what really impacts our community and that’s what we’re really going to be after,” he said.
Brown also announced the Paris Police Department will receive a $100,000 grant for its participation in the Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives Eastern District Task Force program. The grant will fund new surveillance equipment and vehicles, which Hundley said will help the department decrease personnel overtime.
“Anytime you come into a rural community, there are certain resources you have and certain resources you don’t have, and our issue has always been regardless of how busy we are, there’s always something else to do,” Hundley said. “We don’t have the equipment, we don’t have the manpower, we don’t have the budget to do what we really want to do. And when you come across something like this, and you can get an infusion of cash, it is an assistance.”
According to the press release, the ATF’s Eastern District Task Force was created this year as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative — “A program designed to reduce violent crime through collaboration of local, state and federal law enforcement and prosecution.”
“Collaboration is vital to ensure those who should not have guns do not have guns,” said Jeffery C. Boshek III, ATF Special Agent in Charge, in the press release. “The Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative brings law enforcement, prosecutors and community organizations together to develop comprehensive solutions to address violent crime.”
