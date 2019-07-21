Mihir Pankaj will join the Paris Economic Development Corp. board of directors when the economic engine meets Tuesday. He was appointed to the group by Paris City Council in June.
Once the new member is seated, directors will elect officers and then recognize outgoing chairman Richard Manning when the group meets at 4 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Budget discussion and possible approval of the 2019-20 budget is an agenda item as is the discussion and possible approval of the bidding process for the new business park on the Southwest Loop 286.
Executive director Michael Paris is slated to give an update on American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. construction as well as the demolition at Superior Switchboard and Oliver Rubber properties, progress on the wetlands in the business park and rail development to SpiralWeld Pipe.
