A proposal to provide Lamar County volunteer firefighters with assistance from Paris Fire Department seems unlikely to pass unless the county and city fire department can negotiate a lower price.
That was the determination of Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell and several county commissioners at Tuesday’s Commissioners’ Court meeting.
The original proposal, made by Paris Fire Chief Mike Vogel, would have provided the county with four Paris firefighters to assist volunteer fire departments in fighting structure fires, at an annual cost of $200,000.
“At the cost proposed, I think it’s too expensive,” Bell said.
After the meeting, the judge said he hopes to see negotiations continue to potentially reach an agreement.
Bell and Commissioner Lonnie Layton both said they have been contacted by multiple constituents opposed to the proposal.
“The main thing I heard from them was that they were unhappy with the cost,” Bell said.
Commissioner Lawrence Malone agreed the proposal was too expensive, and he asked if it could possibly be revisited next year, should an agreement not be reached this year. Bell said that was a definite possibility, especially with added revenue from incoming industries like the various solar farm projects throughout Lamar County.
Commissioner Kevin Anderson floated the
possibility of putting the issue up to a vote, saying it would be a good way to gauge the public support of the issue. However, Anderson noted there would be drawbacks to that, including the added cost of holding an election and that the election results would be binding, even if the county in fact cannot reasonably afford the cost.
County auditor Kayla Hall said she doesn’t think putting the matter to a vote is the best course of action.
“They also did elect all of you to make decisions on their behalf,” Hall said. “That’s why they call you and give you their thoughts on these things, because you are their delegates.”
Commissioner Ronnie Bass, who also serves as a member of the Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department, favors the Paris Fire Department’s proposal. He referenced other large contracts the county has, and he asked the other commissioners if those contracts are more important than one to support the volunteer fire departments.
“What I look out for is the citizens,” Bass said. “I don’t want anyone stuck because … they don’t understand we’re up here trying to negotiate a better deal for funding.”
