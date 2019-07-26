Work began Thursday to shut a Southeast Loop 286 turnaround and to lengthen another, which state and local officials believe will improve safety in the area. With work expected to last two months, weather permitting, traffic in the area will be reduced to one lane until it’s complete.
The turnaround, on Southeast Loop 286 immediately off the ramp from Lamar Avenue, was considered unsafe by Texas Department of Transportation officials and local police because vehicles entering the loop from the ramp had little space to cross both lanes into the far-left turning lane, Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley previously told The Paris News.
In 2017 and 2018, there were eight crashes at the intersection, Hundley said.
In addition to closing that turnaround, TxDOT is lengthening the next turnaround, located at Dawn Drive, an entrance road to the Morningside Subdivision, the next available crossover after the turnaround being closed.
At least two Morningside subdivision residents expressed concern at a Paris City Council meeting in March about the decision to send traffic to the Dawn Drive turnaround.
Former city attorney Larry Schenk, along with fellow Morningside resident and former Paris police chief Charles Whitley, told councilors during public forum that subdivision residents were not consulted and there is concern about safety issues.
Schenk previously told The Paris News there were several citizens who a few years ago objected to the use of the Dawn Drive turnaround as is planned by TxDOT and were led to believe a compromise solution was accepted, only later to learn no action was taken toward it.
“No one, neither the state nor the city, has provided any reliable information, traffic studies or otherwise, to substantiate the purposely vague representations that ‘everything will be all right,’” Schenk wrote in a guest commentary published July 11.
The Paris News previously reported Paris City Councilwoman Paula Portugal said TxDOT area engineer Dan Perry “assured me that this will not be a huge increase in traffic or accidents.”
“Rather it will improve safety,” she wrote in an email. “The city had requested the possibility of this change due to risk under the current turnaround.”
Tim McAlavy, district public information officer for TxDOT, previously said the project has been in the planning stages since early 2018, following continued requests from local businesses and organizations.
The speed limit in the construction area has been reduced to 50 mph for the duration of the work as well. Drivers are encouraged to pay attention to workers and exercise caution in the work zone, McAlavy said.
“Drivers should slow down and pay attention to the posted speed limit signs, and be aware of flaggers and the other drivers around them,” McAlavy said. “These workers work for everyone, so let’s treat them with respect and use caution so nobody gets injured.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.