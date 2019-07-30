For deputy fire chief Jerry Horton, what made the daily drive from Sulphur Springs to Paris worth it was the camaraderie he shared with his fellow firefighters for over 20 years.
“Working with the guys is the fun part. It’s just like your family,” he said. “That’s the part I’m going to miss.”
Horton joined the department in 1995, the oldest recruit in the fire academy at 35 years old, according to Horton’s longtime work partner and firefighter Dale Reed. The two of them went through the academy together, Reed said, and worked together for the entirety of Horton’s career.
Reed described Horton as quiet, determined, focused, but always in a good mood — and always gullible for a prank. But Horton also enjoyed a good prank himself, Reed said, one time painting smiley faces on all the fire hydrants downtown.
“It’s pretty universal that everyone hates to see him go,” Reed said.
Horton said he’s seen the department’s work change over the years. Instead of just fighting fires, the department has gradually handled more calls like medical assists and handling hazardous materials, he said. Despite changes in work, the department’s mentality remains the same.
“The one thing that stays relatively the same is the people, the attitude toward the work,” he said. “When those tones go off, everybody’s up, they’re ready to go and get the job done. That’s the best part about it, the people are here not because they have to be here, but they want to be here.”
Station 1 was crowded Monday as fellow firefighters, law enforcement members and friends and family came to say goodbye to Horton and thank him for his service over the years. Swapping inside jokes, laughing and reminiscing, everyone had positive things to say about him. From current firefighters to former chiefs like Larry Wright, Horton’s co-workers were sad to see him go.
“They’re going to miss him around here. He’s kind of a staple, very well-liked,” Wright said.
Horton said he also was going to miss the opportunity to learn and interact with the people of Paris.
“You’re always learning something, whether it’s a new skill or a new whatever, it’s a learning environment,” he said. “In reality, just this whole thing is a people-type job, you’re dealing with the public. And you have to learn that.”
As for what’s next for Horton?
“A road trip, and after that, I don’t know,” he said, chuckling.
(0) comments
