Operating as a food truck venue since 2016, Street Eats will open a bricks and mortar location Thursday in downtown Paris at 127 Lamar Ave.
“We want to keep a street vendor atmosphere where people place an order and see their food cooked in front of them,” owner Audie Earley said, explaining the shop will have seating for about 15 people. “With it being street food, we hope people will have the urge to take a stroll down the streets of downtown Paris and see what other businesses have to offer.”
Street Eats specializes in gelato, an Italian ice cream; fudge puppies, a Belgium waffle on a stick; street corn, a roasted ear of corn coated with a special sauce and cheese; and, gourmet tamales featuring meats and sauces from around the world.
Located between Smoking Hot and Tresors de Paris at 127 Lamar Ave., Street Eats will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
