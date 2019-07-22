"The Can-Can Follies are on again.”
That’s the word from Lisa Spann, organizer of one of the most popular fundraiser events in the area, set to take the stage Aug. 2 and 3 at Paris Junior College’s Karrer Theater.
The Paris Can-Can Follies features the singing and dancing antics of scores of Paris and Lamar County’s most notable citizens, as they lip-synch their way through an evening of costumed musical skits. Again this year, the monies raised will benefit the 100 Club of Lamar County, a 501(3)c nonprofit organization founded to help the families of local first responders — firefighters, paramedics and law enforcement personnel — that fall in the line of duty.
“We are so thankful that the Follies are supporting the 100 Club again,” Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley said. “The funds raised last year have made the club more solvent should the unthinkable occur. The club is fully operational should a line of duty death occur.”
“We are hoping we never have to use the money we raise for the 100 Club,” said Spann, a local real estate agent and lifetime member of the organization. “We also hope to raise enough money to be able to provide additional training and equipment for our first responders.”
The organization is specifically committed to a quick turnaround — within 48 hours — and delivery of a $10,000 check into the hands of the family of any county first responder killed in the line of duty to help meet their immediate financial needs, such as housing, utility bills and groceries.
The Follies is slated to contain 32 acts featuring about 70 performers, many of them first responders and law enforcement personnel as well as local business owners and city leaders who support the mission of the 100 Club of Lamar County.
Amanda Willows of Reno is president of the organization.
“The 100 Club of Lamar County is very special,” she said. “It has been established to assist the families of Lamar County first responders if their loved one is killed in the line of duty. It not only gives our first responders peace of mind, but each membership and donation also shows them our community supports them.
“Words cannot express how much we appreciate Lisa Spann and all those helping with the Paris Can Can Follies for their hard work and dedication in helping us with this very special mission.”
The two-night event begins at 7 p.m. each evening and is to include such numbers as “Whistle Men,” “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” “Hey Mickey,” “I Will Always Love You,” “Dust in the Wind,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Baby Dancers,” “Dude Looks Like a Lady,” “Does He Love You?,” “Footloose,” “Hee Haw (3),” “I Got a Brand New Pair of Roller Skates,” “Hey, Hey, We’re the Monkeys,” “It’s Not Unusual,” “Big Wheels by Tina Turner,” “Mr. Cellophane,” “Baby Shark,” “Walk This Way,” “Sonny and Cher,” “Summer Nights,” “At Last by Etta James,” “Seaside Rendezvous by Queen,” “’80s Rock Band/Past and Future,” “Tony Orlando and Dawn,” “All By Myself,” “9 to 5,” “Unforgettable,” “Calendar Girl,” “I Can’t Drive 55,” “Sweet Child of Mine,” “Beatles” and a finale featuring all the performers.
This year’s Follies is sponsored by The Ram Foundation, Hearts & Hands and Signature Care. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Brookshires, Everett Toyota of Paris, Glow Medspa and Salon and Peeples Insurance as well as online at EventBrite. Call Spann at 903-491-3086 for will call tickets.
