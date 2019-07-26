Plans are in place to attract large events hopefully next year to a renovated Love Civic Center and a nearby Pump Track Paris, according to budgets approved earlier this week by Paris City Council.
Pump track enthusiasts hope to attract either the Red Bull International Pump Track finals in 2020, which would draw 3,000 or more people from all over the world, or a national qualifying event, which would draw more than 2,000 visitors from across the United States, according to Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen.
Plans are to have the pump track finished next year with grant funds from the Texas Department of Parks and Recreation approved in April.
Both Love Civic Center and Visitors & Convention Council 2019-20 budgets gained unanimous approval as presented by Allen at a Monday meeting. Both budgets depend on a 7% local hotel occupancy tax split 50/50 between the two entities. Another 2% of the 15% tax goes directly to the city to retire a $1.5 million bond for civic center renovation approved by voters in May. According to the Texas comptroller website, “Under Texas law, local HOT revenue can be used only to directly promote tourism and the convention/hotel industry.”
The Visitors & Convention Council budget includes $50,000 in funds to attract Red Bull bicycle pump track competition along with a three- to four-day indoor archery tournament at Love Civic Center. The budget projects revenue at $769,000 and expenses at $765,000 leaving roughly $4,000 in surplus.
The civic center budget shows an expected $434,450 in total revenue, including $325,000 in hotel occupancy tax collections and the rest from center rentals and a craft exposition. Expenses total roughly $360,000, leaving about $75,000 in surplus. Councilors gave pre-approval for a requested $50,000 of the amount to go toward civic center renovation.
Allen said the civic center board plans to move $250,000 temporarily from reserves to begin renovation until bond funds are available in January. At a June 24 meeting, City Council approved supporting documents for the transfer of those funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.