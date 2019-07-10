This weekend, Paris Community Theatre continues its Off-Plaza production schedule with Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues,” an episodic play first produced in 1996 Off-Broadway. The play, a series of monologues performed by women, explores sexuality, consent, body image, reproduction and several other topics.
Staged at Time Flies, 25 N. Main St., performances are set for 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Proceeds from the show will benefit Safe-T, 1249 Lamar Ave., a shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. The play contains adult material. Those 16 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Directed by Celia Anne Stogner, the cast includes Emma Grindle, Robyn R. Huizinga, Helen Psomas, Ashley Pickering, Sam Griffin, Mandy Freitag, Sarah Stogner-Dickinson, Emily O’Connor, Wendy Hamaker, Kat Tillman, Vivian Dorsett, Jill Drake, Amy Burrows, Jenifer Lester and Sarah Kaminar.
“I have wanted to do this play for 20 years, and it’s finally here,” Stogner said. “The first time I heard the play, I was immediately drawn to the openness of the dialogue and how it’s crafted to show a variety of experiences not just about sexuality, but of life, loss and love. The only way we can change things like violence against women, is to talk openly about it and educate as many people as possible, and this show helps us do that in a way that only theatre can.”
Among the cast are a number of women for whom the issues addressed by this play are of profound interest.
Drake has been assistant district attorney for Lamar County for 12 years, and her case load is heavy with crimes against children, sexual assault of children, crimes against women and other victim crimes.
“PCT did this play about five years ago, right about the time we were trying a murder case and that victim, a woman, couldn’t speak out,” she said. “A year ago, we had a very emotional case where a woman was beaten by her husband. He got a sentence of 50 years and is now behind bars. That woman has spoken to us about her experience and a video of that story may end up being a part of this show. She was able to find the strength to tell and to go through the trial and to say I am a survivor. In my line of work, and as a former member of the board of directors of PCT, I felt I had to come do this show.”
Vivian Dorsett of Commerce is a newcomer to Paris Community Theatre, but has years of experience with social issues and criminal justice, as well as addressing those concerns through theatre.
“I have wanted to get involved in PCT for a while,” she said. “I know the director from school, and I have wanted to do this play ever since I first read it.”
Dorsett holds degrees in sociology and criminal justice as well as in theatre from Texas A&M University-Commerce, and she has experience in using theatre to dramatize social topics. She has a doctorate in juvenile justice from Prairieview A&M.
“I do advocacy and foster care and deal with issues like the exploitation of kids in foster care,” she said. “I am pleased with the scene I was cast in, I really am. This is a great opportunity for me.”
Tickets for “The Vagina Monologues,” are available by calling 903-7840-0259 or by visiting pctonstage.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.