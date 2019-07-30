Sometimes words weren’t enough as Hope Ovando took a blindfolded Nick LaRue by the arm and guided him through a taped-off maze on the floor of the Paris High School robotics lab Monday.
Elaina Nava, who completed the course with her partner, Remie Moore, earlier said it was difficult.
“It’s hard to tell them which way to go,” she said.
This week, as a fundraiser for the Paris High School Robotics Club, students in grades four through six are gathering for a Lego Robotics Camp, which teaches the Lego Mindstorms Education EV3 Base Set and software. Together with the club’s sponsor, Jodie Andoe, high school robotics students are walking younger students through different programming challenges.
“We’re teaching them how to do basic programming with the MindStorm program,” sophomore Teddy Hubbard said.
He said Monday’s exercise was about showing students how to navigate a path with their robots.
“Basically, that’s all a program is, very specific instructions,” he said.
At the beginning of the first day of camp Monday, Andoe had students put together their robots and take turns having partners lead them through the maze on the floor. The exercise was important because, she said, it taught them just how important communication is with a robot.
“A robot will only do what it’s told,” Andoe said. “It can’t read your mind.”
Like her student, Hubbard, Andoe said specificity is key to getting the robot where it needs to go.
“Maybe you took big steps and it took little steps,” she said by way of communication failures. “Or maybe it took big steps and you took little steps.”
One of the other ways to teach how difficult it is would be to have one student blindfolded and the other verbally instruct the blindfolded one on how to make a peanut butter sandwich, Andoe said.
Normally, the more senior robotics students would be teaching at the camp, Andoe said, however, this year all of the senior students are in band, and band started back this week as well. So, planning for the camp fell to younger students, she said, and they all are working hard to provide a good experience for their campers.
“They’ve been meeting each week all summer to plan it,” she said, adding they personally created the challenges for the students, often based on competitions they have attended.
High school robotics student Braeden Tabangcora said when they leave the camp, the students should have a good head start on robotics programming.
“We hope for them to get pretty familiar with the basics and have fun with it and do all kinds of functions,” he said.
Some of the challenges facing campers this week include a robot race; a minefield maze, where campers can’t knock over blocks on a course; and a sumo bot competition.
“It’s not really battle bots, but they can push the other out of the area,” Andoe said.
Camper Lydia Montesdoca said she liked the science behind everything at the camp. But, she said, the maze part was hard.
“Sometimes she wasn’t listening,” she said about her partner, Amyra Thompson.
“She said go right, but she meant left,” Amyra replied.
Amyra said the camp has been fun so far.
“When I get older, I want to go into computer engineering and science,” she said.
