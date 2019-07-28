Kaden Johnson grinned from ear to ear in satisfaction as he watched the electric green slime he had just spent several minutes making slide through his fingers. Excitedly, he put his slime in a Ziploc bag to take home, and he got ready to make some tie-dye shirts.
Over a hundred of children enjoyed Walmart’s Full STEAM Ahead on Saturday, a back-to-school celebration to get children excited for the coming school year with activities that put an emphasis on science, art and more.
Among the fun activities, children made slime, necklaces and bracelets, cereal art and tie-dye shirts.
“I put a lot of solution in there, and I thought it was going to mess it up, but then they just added more glue, and I mixed it really hard and it turned out perfectly,” Johnson said, a rising fifth-grader at Crockett Intermediate School. “It was fun!”
Ella Kelley, a rising third-grader at Chisum Elementary School, also had a good time.
“I like the way (the slime) feels,” she said.
Parents enjoyed the day’s activities as well.
“It’s always good to see them having a good time, and I’d rather them (make slime) here than at home,” said Yameisha Johnson, Kaden Johnson’s mother.
Walmart assistant manager Jessica Naylor said this was the first year Walmart has put on the event, adding it likely won’t be the last.
“I’ve been very pleased with the turnout, considering this is the first year we’ve done this,” she said. “The best part is definitely seeing all their smiling faces.”
