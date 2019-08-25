With shopping apps and services like Instacart and DoorDash on the rise, it’s never been easier to buy groceries or order from restaurants. The trend has found its way to Lamar County, where more and more residents are turning to such services.
Paris resident Tammy Broun, who works as a shopper for Instacart, has seen the growth firsthand.
“There are a lot of people here who use the app now,” Broun said. “Most are in Paris, of course, but there are also a lot of people who use the app out in the rural areas like Novice or Faught, where it might be harder to shop.”
Broun said there are 17 Instacart shoppers in Paris. When someone places an order through the app, a notification goes out to all the shoppers, and the job goes to whoever claims the order first.
“You have to be fast in claiming the order, because a lot of times, they get taken almost immediately,” Broun said.
The shopper is informed of what’s ordered, the quantity of the items ordered and the store ordered from. In the Paris region, people can use Instacart to purchase from Kroger, Brookshire’s, Aldi and CVS.
How much the shopper gets paid depends on the quantity of the order, whether the client ordered in bulk and how far the shopper had to drive to complete the order. Shoppers get compensated 60 cents for every mile it takes to deliver the items to the client, but don’t receive mileage compensation for the drive to the store.
“It can just vary on how big an order is,” Broun said. “Sometimes I do orders where it’s only a few items, but I recently had my biggest batch ever. It was 105 items picked up.”
Broun said she enjoys being an Instacart shopper for a number of reasons. For one, she said, she enjoys the experience of interacting with clients.
“A lot of people think that only rich people use apps like this, but that’s not true,” she said. “Everyone’s situation is different. Once, I had an order from a lady who had sick twins at home, and her husband couldn’t go to the store either, so she used (Instacart) to pick up items for them. I really enjoy hearing people’s personal stories like that.”
Broun also said working with Instacart has improved her personal shopping.
“Now, when I go shopping for myself, I’m able to do it much faster and I know where everything is; it’s great,” she said with a laugh. “I also like seeing what people order and trying them for myself. One lady kept getting these spinach wrap tortillas. One time I decided to get them myself, and they were really good.”
Instacart times how fast shoppers get the job done, as they use the app to note when they pick up each individual item. For Broun, a challenging yet rewarding part of the job has been seeing her personal improvement.
“The biggest challenge has been the timer, but I’ve gotten a lot faster since I started,” she said. “The timer depends on the list, but it’s difficult when the store is packed and you still have to wait in line.”
Broun said she’s seen a steady rise in people who use the app, with an added boost during the summer months. In an online Paris News poll last week week, 22 local respondents said they used online services like Instacart and Door Dash.
“Last week was the best week I’ve had,” she said. “I did six runs in just under eight hours, and made a total of $236 from it.
“I really do enjoy it. It’s fun and it’s a nice way to make some money.”
Online services like Instacart aren’t the only thing making life easier for shoppers these days. Kroger recently implemented curbside pickup, and curbside service is in the planning stages at Brookshire’s.
“We’re still working out the details,” said Brookshire’s assistant store manager John Nunez. “We’d hoped to have it set up by now, but we’re still working to get it up and running.”
