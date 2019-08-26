Several major hotel corporations, including two with locations in Paris, have announced they will not let Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers use their properties to detain immigrants — although individual hotels can still choose to work with the agency.
Marriott International, Hilton Hotels, Choice Hotels and Hyatt Hotels Corp. have pledged to reject ICE requests to detain immigrants on their properties, according to an online petition shared by RAICES, a nonprofit that provides free and low-cost legal services to immigrants. Others corporations like Best Western, Wyndham, IHG and MGM Resorts all released statements saying they don’t want their hotels used to detain migrants.
Hilton and IHG both have hotels here in Paris. Gail Dority, general manager at Holiday Inn Express & Suites Paris, a hotel in the IHG franchise, said she backs IHG’s stance.
“I support anything IHG has said, or any position they’ve taken,” Dority said.
She said ICE agents have never used the hotel to detain anyone on the property.
Mihir Pankaj, owner and regional director of operations at Hampton by Hilton and Days Inn in Paris, called Hilton’s corporate decision a “no-brainer.”
“This is not the place for that at our hotels,” Pankaj said. “From a business standpoint, I’m here to serve guests. And that kind of thing interferes with our goal, to serve guests. Hotels are a place of refuge, but within certain limits. From a business standpoint, we’re here to serve humanity. And (ICE) needs to have that infrastructure in place to handle it if they’re going to pick up so many people.”
Pankaj also said ICE has not used his hotels for detention, adding the crossover into the hospitality industry was unsurprising in light of the current political climate.
“Everything these days is so unprecedented. Am I surprised? Not really,” he said.
Hotels are another business sector that has been pulled into mainstream politics. American and United Airlines said last year they didn’t want to fly migrant children separated from their parents. Greyhound told authorities to stop dropping off immigrants inside its bus stations. Enterprise has been criticized for renting vans to federal agents, and PNC Bank has been criticized for funding private detention centers.
The Trump administration announced immigration arrests targeting families the weekend of July 13 and said ICE might use hotels for detention. ICE Director Matthew Albence said it might have to split up families if hotels don’t help, according to The Associated Press.
So far, there’s been little numerical evidence of widespread arrests. But the hotels’ stance frustrates Albence. He said ICE uses hotels “strategically” to keep families together before transferring them to detention centers or deporting them. The Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy last year led to the separation of families at the southern border, igniting widespread outcry before it was abandoned. As of July 16, the agency had 53,459 individuals in custody, including 311 members of families.
“If hotels or other places do not want to allow us to utilize that, they’re almost forcing us into a situation where we’re going to have to take one of the parents and put them in custody and separate them from the rest of their families,” Albence told The Associated Press in a recent interview.
ICE wouldn’t say whether it’s now using hotels to detain migrants. Franchisees run 88% of hotels in the U.S., according to data firm STR, and their franchise agreements don’t expressly prohibit detained migrants.
Available data suggests the government detains migrants at hotels on a limited basis. On a November 2017 list of government detention facilities, just 12 of the 1,685 sites were hotels. The list, obtained by the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, also included county jails and hospitals.
John Sandweg, a former acting ICE director, said immigrants detained in hotels are usually kept there less than a week while their deportation papers or other orders are processed. They are generally confined to the room and guarded. Meals are provided.
“People will be upset about this, but in the end, it’s probably cheaper than detention,” he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
