The City of Paris is looking to expand a rental property maintenance ordinance to include privately owned residencies and to regulate the placement of storage containers as a result of a Monday meeting.
The council gave instructions to city staff to proceed with plans to expand an ordinance passed a year ago that addresses basic minimum standards for single family rental property, which now includes failing foundations, dangerous electricity or gas along with the lack of windows and doors.
Since that time, code enforcement workers have worked 17 cases and removed renters from “very dangerous structures,” now suspended City Manager John Godwin said. As previously reported, the council voted after a three-hour meeting behind closed doors to suspend the city manager but gave no explanation of the reasons for suspension.
Godwin recommended expanding the ordinance to include privately owned residences and to add other safety measures such as weatherproofing, flashing, gutters, along with insect and rodent infestation and vegetation that penetrates constructed surfaces.
“The most important thing we can do with this ordinance is to save structures from becoming so bad they must be destroyed,” Godwin said.
Addressing portable storage containers, Godwin suggested restrictions include the number and placement of containers in an effort “to improve the look of the city.”
In other business, the council again postponed action on a controversial zoning request at the corner of Bonham Street and 32nd Street NW because of the absence of Councilman Bill Trenado. Because there is a certified petition against the request, passage requires a supermajority, or six votes.
