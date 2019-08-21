In an attempt to give taxpayers more input in how cities and counties hand out property tax breaks to industries, Texas lawmakers earlier this year added public hearings to the mix and extended the time the public must be notified before local governments can approve tax abatements.
Paris Economic Development Corp. directors at a Tuesday meeting took a look at the changes to the Texas Property Redevelopment and Tax Abatement Act. Originally set to expire Sept. 1, the state law authorizing enterprise zones and tax abatements received a 10-year reauthorization by the 86th Texas Legislature.
In the past, taxing entities could approve general guidelines for tax abatements with little public notice.
“We normally did that with a resolution often on the consent agenda,” Paris City Attorney Stephanie Harris said. “It requires a public hearing after Sept. 1.”
Notices about an upcoming decision on a particular tax abatement could be included in a regular agenda and posted 72 hours before a meeting.
“The tax abatement itself does not require a public hearing, but the meeting in which it is to be considered has to be posted 30 days in advance,” Harris said. “These changes don’t directly affect PEDC but is something you should be aware of.”
During Tuesday’s 15-minute meeting, newly named secretary-treasurer Mihir Pankaj reported July sales tax receipts totaled $115,572 and cash on hand grew from $4.221 million to $4.280 million during July.
Executive Director Michael Paris reported demolition is complete on the 40-acre Superior Switchboard/Oliver Rubber tract in the Paris Industrial Park on Northwest Loop 286 and environmental clean-up is under way.
“We are well on our way in meeting our obligation to transfer that property in October to American SpiralWeld,” Paris said.
